Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire: What’s the big idea?
XR members’ views on climate change, group ethos and public disruption
Extinction Rebellion have been loud and proud in their climate campaigns for years now, but amid roadblock disruptions and chaining themselves inside fossil fuel-donating banks, the group’s members are hyper aware of the reputation their stance brings.
Extinction Rebellion’s Lincolnshire division began in late 2018, following a report that warned the planet had a matter of decades to avoid ‘climate catastrophe’.
