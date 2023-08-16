Health alert after carbon monoxide poisoning at Lincoln indoor karting venue
Police contacted registered visitors to the centre
Reports of carbon monoxide poisoning at an indoor karting centre in Lincoln have seen a health warning issued by the local NHS, as more than 30 people could be affected.
A police cordon has been set up outside the site of Gridline Racing on Dunford Road in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, with officers present at the scene following reports of people falling unwell with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.