Health alert after carbon monoxide poisoning at Lincoln indoor karting venue

The body of a woman has been recovered from Millennium Lakes in North Hykeham.

Police were called to reports of a person in the water at 9.51am on Tuesday, August 15 – and officers responding to the call have tragically found the body of a woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Her next of kin have been informed and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.