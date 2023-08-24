23 seconds ago

Lincoln woman reopening mother’s old Bailgate store after cancer heartbreak

Her mother died last year, and ran the Bailgate shop for over 30 years
Arc Jewellables will reopen on Steampunk weekend, as the daughter of its former owner vowed to do her mother proud following her passing. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Motivated by the parting message from her mother who lost her battle with cancer, a Lincoln woman has decided to reopen her parent’s old Bailgate store for the Steampunk weekend.

Ciara Pinder-Smith, 39, is reopening her mum’s old store Arc Jewellables on Bailgate in time for the weekend of Asylum Steampunk Festival – starting on Friday, August 25.

