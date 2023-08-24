Lincoln woman reopening mother’s old Bailgate store after cancer heartbreak
Her mother died last year, and ran the Bailgate shop for over 30 years
Motivated by the parting message from her mother who lost her battle with cancer, a Lincoln woman has decided to reopen her parent’s old Bailgate store for the Steampunk weekend.
Ciara Pinder-Smith, 39, is reopening her mum’s old store Arc Jewellables on Bailgate in time for the weekend of Asylum Steampunk Festival – starting on Friday, August 25.
