Discover why everyone is raving about Mablethorpe Town Beach
Clean beaches, great ice creams and ‘chips to die for’
Mablethorpe Town Beach in Lincolnshire has been named the best beach in England, and for good reason.
We took a trip to the coast to see the “miles after miles of pristine golden sand” that locals and tourists love – and find out how it stays so clean. The beach scored an impressive 8.97 out of 10 based on a variety of factors including water quality, visitor ratings, and amenities in a survey by car rental company SIXT.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite