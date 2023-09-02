1 min ago

Discover why everyone is raving about Mablethorpe Town Beach

Clean beaches, great ice creams and ‘chips to die for’
Mablethorpe has been voted number one beach in a recent survey. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Mablethorpe Town Beach in Lincolnshire has been named the best beach in England, and for good reason.

We took a trip to the coast to see the “miles after miles of pristine golden sand” that locals and tourists love – and find out how it stays so clean. The beach scored an impressive 8.97 out of 10 based on a variety of factors including water quality, visitor ratings, and amenities in a survey by car rental company SIXT.

