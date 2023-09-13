HeART reunion: Final exhibit showcases Lincolnshire’s artistic love

The sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of September

After a summer of artistic love across Lincolnshire, the St Barnabas Hospice HeART Trail has come to an end. However, you still have the chance to see all of these sculptures together before they go to a charity auction.

The HeART Trail was organised by St Barnabas Hospice as part of the end of life charity’s 40th anniversary celebrations, spreading the love across our county with 30 uniquely designed sculptures in public areas around Lincolnshire.

