Lincolnshire Police chief apologises to LGBTQ+ community for past mistreatment
He is just the fifth Chief Constable in the UK to apologise
The Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police has apologised to the LGBTQ+ community for historic persecutions by the force, following a campaign by a human rights activist.
The Peter Tatchell Foundation sent a letter to every Chief Constable in the UK, urging them to say sorry for “past witch hunts”.
