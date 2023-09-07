Lincolnshire’s landscape at risk? Environment chief opposes onshore wind farm relaxation
But environmental groups say it’s the way forwards
Lincolnshire County Council’s environment chief fears that government plans to relax planning rules for onshore wind farms will spoil the county’s landscape and fail to create affordable energy.
The UK Government has announced plans to streamline planning rules for onshore wind projects – as long as they’re supported by local communities. The proposed change is part of the broader Energy Bill, aimed at providing a cleaner, more affordable, and more secure energy system for the UK.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite