Sleaford man avoids jail for stalking Boston ex-girlfriend

Police are maintaining a presence at a property on Burwell Close in Lincoln on Thursday, following the arrest of a 53-year-old man last night. The arrest came after an altercation involving the man and two women at an Archer Street address, in the Sincil Bank area.

Police received a call at 7.09pm on September 13, alerting them to a man who was reportedly being physically and verbally threatening towards two women. Officers were dispatched and made an arrest just before 7.20pm.

