Sleaford man avoids jail for stalking Boston ex-girlfriend
Talip Oztoprak was slapped with a restraining order and community work
A Sleaford man who admitted stalking his former girlfriend was today (Thurs) given a suspended jail sentence.
Talip Oztoprak, 47, pestered the woman with numerous phone calls from different numbers and attended at both her work and flat in Boston. Lincoln Crown Court heard the couple began a relationship in September 2021 and it initially went well.
