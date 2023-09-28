Taylor Swift Eras tour screenings: Lincolnshire cinemas braced for wave of excitement

Cinemas across Lincolnshire are inviting people to ‘shake it off’ next month by watching screenings of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour film, even encouraging viewers to get out their seats and sing and dance along.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been one of the biggest selling world tours in music history, with a total of 146 shows across five continents penned in for the tour, and her live shows aren’t the only thing that will be hitting the road globally.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.