Youngest and oldest drivers key to improving road safety in Lincolnshire

“Vulnerable road user groups” such as younger and more elderly drivers, as well as motorcyclists, are at the forefront of the agenda to improve road safety in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones shared ideas on roads policing in the county and beyond during a road safety summit at the Lincolnshire Showground on Friday, inviting representatives from nine different force areas to attend.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.