A cry for change: Lincolnshire families speak out on failing SEND system
The main concern? There’s a big lack of spaces in SEND schools, leading to long wait times.
Parents in Lincolnshire are voicing concerns over the current SEND system, saying it’s not meeting the needs of many families with children who have learning difficulties.
On Friday a group of families gathered at Castle Square in Lincoln, urging the Lincolnshire County Council to re-evaluate their approach.
The gathering saw 30-40 families, each sharing their personal experiences and the hurdles they’ve encountered.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.