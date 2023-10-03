Asylum seeker who set fire to Skegness hotel jailed

An asylum seeker who started a fire and assaulted a security guard in the Skegness hotel where he was being housed has been jailed for six months.

Musba Missa, 22, set light to a sofa in the communal reception area of the Chatsworth Hotel on 8 May. Lincoln Crown Court heard another resident was sitting down in the room but Missa became aggressive and tried to stop a security guard from putting out the blaze.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite