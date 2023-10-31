Father given suspended sentence for threatening to kill young daughter

A Grantham man who made threats to kill his own young daughter and briefly left her outside in the rain was on Tuesday given a suspended jail sentence.

The 32-year-old man, who can not be named to protect the identity of his daughter, pleaded guilty to child cruelty between September 2020 and July 2021. Lincoln Crown Court heard neighbours in Grantham became concerned after overhearing shouting towards the child “nearly every day.”

