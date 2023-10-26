Grantham drug duo dodge jail: Court lenient after they turn their lives around

33 roads in Lincolnshire remain closed after flooding caused by Storm Babet over the past week.

Meanwhile, 8 flood warnings and 16 flood alerts remain in place across Lincolnshire, with the Environment Agency monitoring the situation.

The ongoing road closures are reported at:

Waterloo Lane, Skellingthorpe

B1399 Lincoln Road, Fulnetby

Long Leys Road, Lincoln

B1195 Great Steeping

Main Road, Aby

Roughton Road, Kirkby on Bain

Main Street, Kirkby on Bain

Beck Street, Digby

Billingborough Road, Folkingham

Heath Lane, Great Ponton

High Street, North Scarle

Chapel Lane, North Scarle

School Lane, North Scarle

Eagle Road, North Scarle

Church Lane, North Scarle

Craypool Lane, Scothern

Fen Lane, Dunston

Moor Lane, Potterhanworth

Fen Lane, Mareham Le Fen

Waterside South, Lincoln

Waterside North, Lincoln

Beckingham Road, Stapleford

West Bank, Saxilby

Balmoral Avenue, Spalding

Main Road, Low Toynton

Ferry Road, Short Ferry

Nelthorpe Street, Lincoln

Napier Street, Lincoln

Sibthorp Street, Lincoln

Wharton Road, Blyton

Monson Street, Lincoln

Mareham on the Hill, Scrivelsby

Lincoln Road, Washingborough

The advice from Lincolnshire County Council: Please do not drive through flood water. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has dealt with 14 incidents of vehicles becoming trapped after driving through floods; you do not want to be next.

The flood warnings also cover Fiskerton, near Lincoln, where residents there is damage to two sections of the River Witham bank at Fiskerton.

At present, the bank is still holding the river water in, although the 70 households that have been advised to evacuate are urged not to return while the risk still remains.

