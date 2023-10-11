KSI v Tommy Fury: Lincoln’s fight scene discuss ‘influencer boxing’

Millions of new eyes to the sport, but at what cost?

As the boxing world gears up for this weekend’s electrifying clash between British YouTube sensation KSI and Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s reality star sibling, the spotlight isn’t just on the fighters. The very essence of ‘influencer boxing’ and its credibility is under scrutiny.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, is set to face off against Tommy Fury, the heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury’s brother and Love Island victor, at Manchester Arena this Saturday, October 14. This showdown follows Tommy’s triumphant bout against KSI’s YouTube nemesis, Jake Paul, in Saudi Arabia earlier this year—a match-up that raked in a staggering 800,000 pay-per-view purchases.

