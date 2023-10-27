4 hours ago

Lincolnshire Chef of the Year 2023: Culinary showdown from the county’s top chefs

Five top chefs, but only one winner revealed next month
Five of Lincolnshire's top chefs took part in a three-course challenge to discover the winner of the Lincolnshire Chef of the Year 2023. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Five of Lincolnshire’s best chefs took to the kitchen for an intense three-course cooking challenge for the Lincolnshire Chef of the Year 2023 title.

Held at Sessions House and organised by The Lincolnite and MyLocal Lincolnshire, the Chef of the Year competition for the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Awards saw five of the county’s top chefs go head to head in a three-course cook-off — judged by a panel of tasters.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.