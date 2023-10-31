Man who grew cannabis in Stamford spared jail

Samuel Hudson claimed the drugs were for personal use, but police experts disagreed

A man who admitted growing cannabis at a house in Stamford has been spared an immediate jail sentence.

Samuel Hudson, 27, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug, possession of it with intent to supply and supplying it. The charges related to dates between August 27, 2020 and May 25, 2021 when Hudson was living at a property in Mallard Court, Stamford.

