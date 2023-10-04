Two women confess to operating brothel in Lincoln
The women from Nottingham helped run a prostitution operation in the north of Lincoln
Two women from Nottingham have pleaded guilty to assisting in the management of a brothel which was operating in the north of Lincoln.
Sylvia Chanda, 57, and Lombe Yamelezi, 36, both of High Main Drive, Bestwood, Nottingham, admitted a charge of keeping a brothel between 27 March 2017 and 4 October 2018.
