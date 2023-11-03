All aboard the HS1.5: Cleethorpes excited over return of direct trains to London

People are thrilled about it possibly returning, but fear there’s still a way to go yet

After a 30-year hiatus, a wave of hopeful whispers is sweeping through Lincolnshire as the Cleethorpes to London direct train line teeters on the brink of a comeback.

Once the heartbeat of North East Lincolnshire’s connection to the capital, the route was axed back in 1992, leaving a void in the community’s fabric. But now, with relentless campaigning and the backing of local MPs, the dream of relighting this dormant track is closer than ever.

