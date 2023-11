Alison Handcock, 40, used the stolen funds for everyday expenses, including food and petrol.

A care worker from Lincoln who admitted stealing over £8,000 from a vulnerable 80-year-old woman was given a suspended jail sentence.

Alison Handcock, 40, admitted spending the money on non-luxury items such as food, clothing and petrol.

