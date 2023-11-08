Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Boston school to outline smoking proposals

Gauging views of staff and students on a proposed phased ban on smoking within younger generations

A school in Lincolnshire welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, as he outlined plans for a smoke-free generation and met with local staff and students to discuss the dangers of smoking.

The Prime Minister paid a visit to Giles Academy near Boston on Wednesday, accompanied by local MP Matt Warman, the day after His Majesty King Charles III’s speech, which included legislation around smoking and vaping.

