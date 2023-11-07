Princess Royal visits Boston Stump to explore net zero library project

Her Royal Highness is the patron of the Boston Stump Restoration Trust

Lincolnshire was in the presence of royalty recently, as Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal visited St Botolph’s Church in Boston.

Anne, Princess Royal was in Lincolnshire to check out the work of Collingham-based firm Viridis, recently commissioned by St Botolph’s Church — also known as Boston Stump — to optimise energy efficiency, costs, UV exposure and humidity control.

