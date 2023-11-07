Remembrance Day: The poppy displays of Lincolnshire

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”

As we approach Remembrance Day, Lincolnshire is observing the occasion in true fashion with a number of poppy tributes across the county, paying respects to the fallen soldiers of the First World War.

Services have been held across the country since the end of the First World War in 1918, remembering members of the Armed Forces who gave their lives for our freedoms by serving their country in the line of duty.

