Special measures for ‘inadequate’ Woodhall Spa care home

A care home for elderly people in Woodhall Spa has vowed to put things right and “implement necessary changes” to improve a recent inadequate rating from the CQC, which saw the service placed under special measures.

Westerley Residential Care Home for the Elderly provides accommodation and personal care for up to 30 people in Woodhall Spa, and was subject to an inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in August and September, following a previous rating of ‘requires improvement’ from 2022.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite