Why doesn’t Lincoln city centre have recycling bins?

Forward thinking waste bins came this year, but what about recycling bins?

In Lincoln’s quest for a greener future, the city centre’s lack of recycling options stands out as a glaring oversight. Despite the introduction of high-tech, solar-powered ‘super-bins’ on the High Street, capable of holding eight times more waste than traditional bins, the city falls short in providing accessible recycling facilities.

This gap in environmental stewardship leaves eco-conscious residents with limited options for responsible waste disposal, highlighting a critical area for improvement in the city’s sustainability efforts.

