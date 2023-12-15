£15k! Record year for Lincoln City fans’ foodbank fundraiser

Bringing some Christmas relief for those who need it most

Pride and community spirit was in the air in Lincoln on Wednesday, as a fundraising initiative set up by Lincoln City supporters raised a total of £15,000 for food vouchers and donations that will go towards less fortunate families in the area this Christmas.

Sparking from a vision and a want to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul Dixon and Andrew Helgesen from the Lincoln City Fans Player Scheme set about an ambitious plan to amass donations from local businesses and the wider public, in the hope of helping those in need.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.