After ownership squabbles and legal battles, Glanford Park is Scunthorpe United’s once more

The new owner and local council have secured the future of the stadium

In the space of just a few months, Scunthorpe United have gone from potentially having nowhere to call home to now looking ahead to many more memories at Glanford Park, after a community interest company secured the Iron’s home for years to come.

Glanford Park has been bought by a not-for-profit company called The New Show Ground CIC, which has secured a deal that is anticipated to create around 100 jobs from developments around the ground, as well as 150 homes for older residents and people with complex needs.

