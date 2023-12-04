Lincoln brothel pair spared jail

Two women from Nottingham spared immediate jail sentences for running a brothel in Lincoln

Two Nottingham women who admitted assisting in the management of a brothel which was operating in the north of Lincoln have been spared immediate jail sentences.

Sylvia Chanda, 57, and Lombe Yamelezi, 36, both of High Main Drive, Bestwood, Nottingham, each pleaded guilty to a charge of keeping a brothel between 27 March 2017 and 4 October 2018.

