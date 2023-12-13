Lincoln is the ‘chlamydia capital’ of England, data shows

Recent findings have put Lincoln in the spotlight, but for a concerning reason: it’s now known as the chlamydia capital of England, outside of London, of course. This alarming title points to the city’s burgeoning student population as a key contributor.

The NowPatient’s study, drawing on NHS data, paints a stark picture: Lincoln saw 694.16 new cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) per 100,000 people last year, with chlamydia leading the pack at a rate of 352.4 per 100,000.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.