Lincoln teen is the best go-karter in the world

A 13-year-old from Lincoln has been ranked as the number one go-kart racer on the planet, as his quest to forge a path into the world of elite motorsport moves to the next level.

Lewis Wherrell, 13, received an award from motorsport’s primary governing body, the FIA, in Nice, France as he fought off competition from more than 1,400 racers and topped the sport’s ranking system for karting in 2023.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.