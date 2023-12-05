Lincolnshire mum dedicated to turning family tragedy into tangible change

Two years after her five-year-old son died of a suspected food anaphylaxis, a mum from Stamford is using the foundation she set up in her little boy’s name to raise awareness of the dangers around allergies in schools.

It’s December 1, 2021. The Blythe family in Stamford are preparing for another Christmas together. The household consisted of mum and dad Helen and Pete, along with their two young children Benedict, who was 5, and Etta, 2 at the time.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.