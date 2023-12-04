4 hours ago

“Until we meet again”: Husband’s emotional farewell to terminally ill wife

A fundraiser for their young child’s future has amassed over £40,000
Sandy Hubbard was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and given "months if not weeks" to live in 2022. In December 2023, after a long and spirited health battle, she tragically passed away. | Photo: GoFundMe

A husband from Lincoln has shared the heartbreaking update that his wife has lost her long battle with a rare form of cancer. In an emotional message to the love of his life, he vows to “continue her amazing work” in raising their “fantastic little boy”.

Sandy Hubbard, 36, was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, an extremely rare bile duct cancer, and told she had “months, if not weeks” to live in 2022.

