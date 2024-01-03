CEO retirement marks new era for Lincolnshire hospitals

Lincolnshire’s healthcare landscape will be facing a shake-up at the top this year, as the CEO at two of the county’s NHS trusts prepares to retire from full time work by the end of March 2024.

Andrew Morgan will call time on his 42-year full-time career within the NHS at the end of March, in which he has worked a total of 19 job roles across 14 different organisations up and down the country.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.