Departing Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable reflects on his three years in charge

Three years is a long time in the world of policing, and next month Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable will see his tenure come to an end. We sat down with Chris Haward to reflect on his career in Lincolnshire, and the obstacles you face when tasked with operating the lowest funded police force in the UK.

Chris Haward joined Lincolnshire Police as Chief Constable in December 2020, taking over from Bill Skelly. In that time he has seen COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, public protests, and his officers hit national headlines for dancing at a Pride event.

