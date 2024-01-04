Ice cream machine to join raw milk dispenser at popular A15 farm kiosk

Plan to extend the popular kiosk, home to a raw milk vending machine, was approved

Councillors have approved plans to extend the raw milk offerings at a popular farm off the A15 near Lincoln, with a kiosk holding a raw milk dispenser expanding to add seating and an ice cream vending machine.

The application was heard during West Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, January 3, with members unanimously approving the plans to extend the kiosk at Home Farm Dairy, just north of the Caenby Corner roundabout.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.