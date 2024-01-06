Over 400 electric car chargers in Lincolnshire — but we’re still behind the rest of England

Looking at the numbers as the electric vehicle revolution speeds up

Despite having more than 400 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging points in Greater Lincolnshire, the county falls shy of national averages — and as a demand for plug-in chargers continues to soar alongside electric car sales, work is underway to provide more options for EV drivers.

The electric vehicle revolution has been gradually going through the gears, as sales of either battery-powered or hybrid cars rise exponentially and the government pledges to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the next 10-15 years.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.