Pro-Palestine demonstrators seeking answers from City of Lincoln Council and MP

A demonstration will take place outside the Guildhall before Full Council

Protestors will “doorstep” City of Lincoln councillors with a demonstration outside the Guildhall on Tuesday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Organised by the Lincoln Palestine Solidarity Campaign, representatives will gather outside the Guildhall in central Lincoln, prior to a Full City of Lincoln Council meeting at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.