Resident parking near Sleaford school will be used to help cut morning rush hour

Despite objections from permit holders, parking spaces near a primary school in Sleaford will be available for parents to use during busy school run hours in a bid to reduce congestion in the area.

At a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning & Regulation Committee on January 8, councillors discussed proposals to amend waiting restrictions and introduce new parking spaces for parents on the school run at William Alvey C of E Primary School in Sleaford.

