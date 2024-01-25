25 seconds ago

Sleaford Market Place council debate clouded by tragic death of petition organiser

Anthony’s tireless efforts were recognised and remembered, but councillors voted down his petition on the day he passed away
Anthony Henson was a disabled resident and campaigner in Sleaford. | Photo: The Lincolnite
By Local Democracy Reporter

A North Kesteven District Council debate on Sleaford Market Place was struck by tragedy on Thursday, as the petition organiser who made this debate possible passed away on the day of the meeting.

North Kesteven District Council’s Full Council meeting for Thursday, January 25 began with a shock announcement of the death of petition organiser and disabled campaigner Anthony Henson, 63, whose “Pink Petition” is the reason the Market Place debate was added to the agenda in the first place.

