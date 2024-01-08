Speed limit cut to 40mph on “rat run” rural road despite lack of accidents

Despite it not being an accident hotspot, councillors voted almost unanimously in favour

Councillors have approved calls to reduce the speed limit along a narrow rural road near Coningsby from 50mph to 40mph, despite there being no recorded accidents on the road for five years.

The stretch of road between Coningsby and Dogdyke, as well as eastwards to New York, currently stands in a 50mph speed limit zone, but plans for a 10mph reduction in the area were brought to Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.