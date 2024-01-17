Still no opening date for Lincoln Cornhill Market, with low stall holder interest
Half the stall spaces are still unaccounted for, but interest has been shown
The city council is still “working on a date” to announce the opening of the revamped Lincoln Cornhill Market, with councillors saying that only around half of the available stall spaces have had interest from just 18 businesses.
The £10 million renovation of Lincoln Cornhill Market started in May 2022, with a view to works being completed by the end of 2023 ahead of the festive season. But without a Christmas Market in Lincoln, the excitement for the new market was subdued.
