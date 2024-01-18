ULHT “misleading” public on 111 appointments at Grantham UTC, campaigners say

A new system for more appointments should come in February

Campaigners for Grantham and District Hospital have criticised “miscommunication” by the local health trust over a lack of access to online appointment bookings via the NHS111 service. This wait for the new digital service means that residents can only get one slot per hour on the current system.

When Grantham’s 24-hour Urgent Treatment Centre was opened in October last year, patients were assured that booked appointments will replace the out of hours GP facility in the town.

