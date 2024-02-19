1,500 and counting: Lincolnshire’s commitment to Ukrainian refugees

Two years since the Russian invasion, we look at how Lincolnshire stepped up to support Ukraine and its people

Lincolnshire has provided a home from home for almost 1,500 Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion in 2022, with South Kesteven accounting for over 20% of the displaced Eastern European refugees in the county.

Two years ago this week, Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine to spark an era-defining conflict that sent shockwaves across the globe.

