Date set for RAF Scampton aslyum seekers arrival as council bids for fresh legal challenge

Asylum seekers could be camped at the former RAF Scampton as soon as April 14, according to Home Office documents, as West Lindsey District Council approved a fresh legal challenge to the plan.

The Home Office and West Lindsey District Council have been at loggerheads for almost a year after it was revealed that RAF Scampton was going to be used to house asylum seekers while processing.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.