Grantham Ghost Town: Will a parking charge hike dig a deeper hole?

Proposed overnight and weekend parking charges in Grantham could prove costly in more ways than one

Grantham is caught in a classic “chicken and egg” scenario, grappling with dwindling footfall and a shrinking number of shops, as highlighted by a local councillor. Amidst this retail conundrum, there’s growing concern among local businesses that proposed hikes in parking fees could exacerbate the town’s challenges.

Recently, South Kesteven District Council green-lit a rise in parking tariffs for Stamford and Grantham’s pay-and-display car parks, a decision that has sparked debate among the community. The new charges include a £2 fee for overnight parking, a £3 levy on Sundays and Bank Holidays, and a shift making Conduit Lane a short-stay zone.

