Lincolnshire’s £2bn healthcare headache: Public health director calls for reform

Some £2 billion will be spent on Lincolnshire’s health and care system this year

The solution to Lincolnshire’s healthcare problems is not as simple as investing more money into the system. Instead, it’s about using resources more wisely and listening to the needs of individual people, according to the county’s public health director.

At the Health Scrutiny Committee for Lincolnshire on Wednesday, county councillors put questions to Derek Ward, the local director for public health, regarding his annual county report — focusing on ageing better in Lincolnshire.

