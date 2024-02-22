Local archaeologist fears heritage impact of White Hart Hotel swimming pool
Question marks over heritage sensitivity, but the hotel assures residents this has been considered
A professional archaeologist has called on the City of Lincoln Council to reject the White Hart Hotel’s proposed swimming pool complex, arguing it threatens the heritage of the city “for little to no public benefit.”
A planning application submitted for the Grade II listed building seeks permission to build a swimming pool, spa and gym complex inside the hotel in the heart of historic Lincoln.
