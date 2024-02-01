Market Rasen’s Aldi dreams one step closer as detailed application goes in

If approved it would be just the second supermarket in the town

Market Rasen could have its first budget supermarket as soon as next year, as a detailed application has been submitted for an Aldi and Starbucks to be built in the town — some 18 months after initial planning permission was granted.

The proposal, on vacant land at Gallamore Lane, was granted outline planning permission back in 2021, but property developer and client Morbaine has now presented a detailed application for West Lindsey District Council to consider.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.