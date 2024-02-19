Recruitment woes: Retiring Lincolnshire hospitals CEO to stay in post for three more months

Initially down for retirement by end of March, Andrew Morgan will now serve as CEO until the middle of summer

A delay to the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive at two of Lincolnshire’s NHS trusts means the current CEO will be staying for a few months longer than previously anticipated.

Andrew Morgan was due to step down as CEO of both United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust at the end of March 2024 — but that date has since been pushed back.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.