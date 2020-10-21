Another stolen JCB used in another Co-op ATM ram raid

A JCB stolen overnight from Horbling was used in a ram raid on a Co-op store in Billingborough, near Sleaford, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Lincolnshire Police said an ATM machine was removed from the store on High Street at around 4am on Wednesday, October 21.

The robbers placed the machine into a car, but it fell from the vehicle as they fled the scene, so it was left behind.

The store is expected to reopen on Thursday, October 22 after some repair work.

A spokesperson for Co-op said: “There was an incident in the early hours of this morning at our High Street, Billingborough, store where there was an unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM.

“We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to Police, who are investigating.

“The store remains closed while we await repairs and the outcome of structural assessments and we expect to re-open tomorrow (Thursday, October 22) to serve the community.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and people with dashcam footage, or who noticed anyone acting suspiciously prior to the theft, to contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 39 of October 21.

Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Various Co-op and Lincolnshire Co-op stores have been the victims of ram raids over the last three years, including in Crowland, Long Sutton, North Somercotes, Witham St Hughs and Scotter.